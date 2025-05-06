  • home icon
John Cena to injure 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and send him packing this week? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 06, 2025 08:46 GMT
Randy Orton vs. John Cena Backlash 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Randy Orton vs. John Cena Backlash 2025! (Image credits: WWE.Com)

Randy Orton and John Cena have rekindled their iconic rivalry in WWE and are set to lock horns at Backlash 2025, with the Last Real Champion putting his title on the line. The Stamford-based promotion has been billing their bout “One Last Time."

With a lot at stake, things will get chaotic this weekend when Cena and Orton square off inside the ring for one final time. Although John Cena and Randy Orton have had multiple classic matches throughout their decorated careers, this is a unique encounter as, for the first time, the Apex Predator is the good guy, and the Leader of Cenation is embracing his sinister side.

In a shocking turn of events, John Cena could continue showcasing his evil moniker and playing possum to eventually derail Orton’s game plan and then trick him into his trap, similar to what he did to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He could also put Randy’s own “Punt Kick” on the Apex Predator, injuring the four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leaving his status in jeopardy.

This way, Cena would redeem his revenge on Randy Orton for “Punt Kicking” his father years back, and could also stay true to his pledge of destroying the Orton legacy by sending Randy packing in front of his home crowd at Backlash 2025.

The angle predicted above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts John Cena vs Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

While speaking on his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and father of The Usos, Rikishi, predicted the outcome of the final encounter between John Cena and Randy Orton this weekend in Missouri.

The real-life Bloodline member picked Cena as the winner over the Apex Predator for the upcoming event. He also expressed his views on Cody Rhodes’ loss and how pro wrestling works.

"I gotta go with John Cena, 'cause we all didn't see that coming. We all definitely, for sure, we thought Cody Rhodes is the future. Cody Rhodes is the guy, he's a lot younger, he's healthy to run. Right when we think they're going right, they went left. That's the beautiful thing about professional wrestling, so, to see him go up against Randy, man, that's going to be an iconic match," Rikishi said.
With Backlash 2025 around the corner, it will be interesting if Cena retains his title or Orton pulls a shocker in front of his home crowd.

