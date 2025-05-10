John Cena to injure 8-time WWE champion after what happened backstage on SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Over the past few weeks, fans have witnessed several backstage segments involving Jimmy Uso and R-Truth on SmackDown. These segments show how Truth still considers John Cena his childhood hero, much like a certain portion of the WWE Universe. Truth was even carrying a "let's go Cena" sign with him backstage in Dayton tonight.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso is a part of the "Cena Sucks" crowd, and he has been doing his best to talk sense into R-Truth on SmackDown, despite the obvious futility of his actions. However, this begs a different question: does John Cena care about the opinions of people like Jimmy Uso and R-Truth?

In an interaction between John Cena and R-Truth a few weeks ago, the 17-time WWE Champion straight up ignored him. Whether Cena has a soft spot for the man who wants to grow up to be just like his childhood hero is unclear at this moment and might be anyone's guess.

However, Cena is unlikely to take kindly to the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion's words. Coupled with the fact that Jey Uso was the man who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble as well, Jimmy Uso might incite John Cena's wrath and become a target of his very soon.

It is even possible that Cena manipulates R-Truth into doing this dirty work on his behalf. Either way, Jimmy Uso clearly lacks a "wiseman" to explain to him that his actions are very likely to land him in hot water with the WWE Champion very soon.

Has John Cena completely gone off the deep end?

While R-Truth has always wanted to be like his childhood hero, the reigning WWE Champion's recent promos indicate that the case is, in fact, the opposite right now. Whatever Cena says arguably points to a man who is delusional, maniacal, and nonsensical, except Cena isn't being funny about it. He is being dangerous and ruthless.

However, speaking of dangerous and ruthless, Cena's fabled foe Randy Orton, whom he is set to defend the WWE Championship against tomorrow night at WWE Backlash, laid a trap for him tonight. A trap befitting the moniker of The Apex Predator, before striking him with not just the three most dangerous and destructive, but perhaps the three most beautiful letters in sports entertainment, R-K-O.

