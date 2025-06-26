John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship one night before Night of Champions? Exploring shocking twist.

John Cena is booked to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against CM Punk at Night of Champions, this Saturday. However, in a shocking turn of events, The Unseen 17 might end up losing the title on this week's SmackDown ahead of the scheduled bout in Saudi Arabia.
On last week's SmackDown, The Franchise Player had a clash with CM Punk after his match against R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) ended in a disqualification. However, he managed to get the upper hand and laid The Second City Saint out with an Attitude Adjustment through a table. Cena went further to mock Punk by recreating his famous 'Pipebomb' and called him "Mr. TKO."
Following this incident, the 46-year-old may seek revenge on The Last Real Champion by insisting he defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown rather than at Night of Champions. With this said, Punk could pull off a massive win at the end, leading to a title change.
However, after losing the title to his arch-enemy, John Cena could take out his frustration on The Second City Saint with a post-match attack, preventing the latter from competing at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
While the above angle might sound promising, it's very unlikely to happen. John Cena has been booked to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions, and no title defence has been scheduled on this week's SmackDown.
WWE to cancel John Cena's title defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions
While John Cena has been scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions, WWE might have to change the plans after some shocking turn of events on this week's episode of SmackDown.
The Cenation Leader laid Punk through a table and recreated his famous 'Pipebomb' on last week's SmackDown. Following this incident, there is a possibility that The Second City Saint might take his revenge on Cena and attack him during this week's edition of The Blue Brand. Unfortunately, this could lead to The Unseen 17 not making it to the PLE.
That said, Triple H and his creative team could be forced to cancel the scheduled title defense at Night of Champions this Saturday. However, this angle remains a conjecture at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what will happen on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.