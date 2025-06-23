John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship as punishment for his actions? Chances explored

John Cena has been booked to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions on June 28, 2025. However, The Cenation Leader might end up losing the title before the scheduled bout in Saudi Arabia.

The last episode of SmackDown saw John Cena go one-on-one with R-Truth (now known as Ron Killings) in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event. The bout ended with Killings securing the victory via disqualification after The Last Real Champion hit him with the title. However, before Cena could inflict further harm on Truth, CM Punk came out, and a fight erupted between the two.

The Undisputed WWE Champion managed to get the upper hand and laid Punk out with an Attitude Adjustment through a table. Cena went further to mock The Second City Saint by recreating his famous 'pipebomb' and called him "Mr. TKO." Following this incident, the WWE management, especially The Rock, who is a member of the TKO board of directors, might punish The Franchise Player for his actions.

Cena's pipebomb shows he has neglected the very reason why he still has the title, and this could lead to The Final Boss stripping him of the Undisputed WWE Championship on behalf of TKO. After all, it was The Rock who enabled Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber and set him on the path to becoming a 17-time world champion.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for John Cena after his actions on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins to face CM Punk at Night of Champions instead of John Cena?

If the above scenario happens, Seth Rollins could be the firm favorite to take John Cena's place at Night of Champions.

The Visionary has a rich history with CM Punk. Their rivalry intensified after Paul Heyman sided with Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Since then, they have come to blows almost every time they have shared the same space.

The Architect recently won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to earn a world title shot at any time. With the briefcase in his custody, Triple H might schedule a cash-in of the contract with a match against Punk, leading to a title change.

However, the above scenario remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

