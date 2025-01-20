John Cena to make his TNA debut against 2-time champion? Exploring why it's possible

For many fans, John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Meanwhile, plenty of the current performers in the pro wrestling industry have grown up watching The Face That Runs The Place.

One such star who has shown his respect for Cena in recent years is the new TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry. The 36-year-old star met the 16-time World Champion in 2013 in the early days of his wrestling career, in which the veteran gave a few words of wisdom to the young Scot. Fast forward to 2025 and with this year being the final one of the Cenation Leader's career, many superstars are hoping to be his final opponent.

Last December on social media, the two-time champion in TNA responded to a post on X (fka Twitter) that asked who Cena's last opponent should be, with Hendry replying with the signature photo of himself as his answer.

Whilst that match seemed way off from happening at the time, with WWE and TNA announcing a huge creative partnership earlier this month, the chance for two of the biggest stars in the business today to square off whether in TNA or WWE could very much be a possibility.

John Cena on the potential path to a record-setting championship win

One thing that many John Cena fans would like to see him achieve this year would be for him to capture another World Title, thus breaking Ric Flair's record of 16 reigns, who he is currently tied with.

Speaking at the Money In The Bank post-show press conference last year after announcing his Farewell Tour for 2025, Cena gave his thoughts on whether winning World Title number 17 was a possibility or not.

"I know from a straight competitive standpoint, I gotta work my way up from the bottom because I’m a realist. But there are some opportunities scattered in there that if I do harness a little bit more luck, who knows, man? Maybe we really make some history. Either way, I’m excited," he said.

Whilst John Cena has yet to have a one-on-one match booked for 2025, we do know that he will be one of the entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1. The Face That Runs The Place will look to once again compete for a World Title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

