John Cena to make his unannounced return on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances explored

This weekend could be a huge one for John Cena. The WWE legend is in the midst of his retirement tour and is one of the key figures in the coming Elimination Chamber match. However, could he play a huge role 24 hours earlier with an unannounced return tonight on SmackDown?

Ad

As of this writing, it remains a possibility. The most important thing that hints at it potentially happening is the fact that tonight's SmackDown is in Toronto, Canada. With that in mind, John Cena may likely already be in town preparing for Elimination Chamber and could make a surprise appearance.

As for what he could do, well, all signs point to a classic promo. It is the night before a major PLE, and what better to do than hype yourself up before a match that could allow you to book your ticket to WrestleMania? Such a promo could even end in a confrontation, which could ultimately lead to one last match for John Cena before he enters the Chamber.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. However, there is no denying that it would be great to see The Leader of the Cenation tonight on the blue brand.

John Cena is one of the favorites heading into Elimination Chamber

After a disappointing end to the Royal Rumble match, John Cena will be laser-focused for Elimination Chamber. After all, he is still gunning for that record-breaking 17th world championship win, and the Chamber match could be his last chance to do it.

Ad

With that in mind, Cena is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win and go on to WrestleMania. Many fans are excited about the idea of him facing The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In order for that to happen, though, he will have to be at his very best come March 1.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Cena can be the last man standing in the Chamber, and moreover, should he come out on top, if he can win that lucrative 17th world title at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback