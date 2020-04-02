John Cena mocks Bray Wyatt ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36

Cena and The Fiend are set to clash in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania this weekend

Cena has been taking shots at Wyatt constantly on his Instagram lately

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

John Cena

John Cena is someone who uses his Instagram account like no one else. He posts random photos every day but there is a meaning behind every single one of them. Often, it might just be a trending topic or photo but there are times when he teases a WWE return and takes a dig at other Superstars.

Today was no different and Cena took the opportunity to mock Bray Wyatt by posting an old photo of his. The leader of Cenation has been doing this for a few days now and has been posting old photos of Wyatt when he was known as Husky Harris.

Cena returned to WWE on February 28th and was looking to retire from the ring. However, when he was making his way out after a promo, he was interrupted by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Universal Champion challenged him to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All and Cena accepted it straight away.

The two are now set to clash at WrestleMania in a Firefly Fun House match, which is said to be very similar to the House of Horrors match between Wyatt and Orton a few years ago.

#KultOfWindham

t h e y r e w a t c h i n g y o u pic.twitter.com/rl5jlJFX8T — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) March 29, 2020

WrestleMania airs this Saturday and Sunday – for the first time ever, the pay-per-view is split into two nights as it is going to take place without fans in the arena.