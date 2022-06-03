John Cena names his favorite current WWE Superstar

WWE legend John Cena's favorite current WWE Superstar is Theory, as per his comments on the latest WWE TikTok video.

Theory has had quite a year so far and is one of the most promising young guns in WWE today. He has opened up in the past about wanting to face Cena in the battle of the generations.

It looks like Cena is a big fan of the current United States Champion. WWE recently shared a short Q&A featuring the in-ring veteran on its official TikTok handle. Cena named Theory when he was asked about his current favorite WWE Superstar.

zairaᱬ🫧 @sashasmaximoff 🫡🫡 NOT CENA NAMING THEORY HIS FAVORITE CURRENT WWE SUPERSTAR🫡🫡 NOT CENA NAMING THEORY HIS FAVORITE CURRENT WWE SUPERSTAR 💀💀🫡🫡 https://t.co/KUoE3UREB5

John Cena recently responded to Theory's jibe on Twitter

Not long ago, Theory took a shot at the 16-time world champion after confronting a young fan at a WWE live event. He claimed in his tweet that he is a better United States Champion than Cena. In a classy response, Cena heaped major praise on Theory. Cena wrote in his tweet that fans are aware Theory is better than him in many departments, including talent and strength.

Story continues below ad

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes," wrote Cena.

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

An endorsement from someone of the stature of John Cena is certainly a big deal and is an indication that Theory has a bright future ahead of him. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself has been quite impressed by him.

24-years-old, Theory has quite a long road ahead of him. Only time will tell if he manages to make it big in the pro-wrestling business and becomes a top act like Cena.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far