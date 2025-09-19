John Cena Net Worth 2025: What is The Cenation Leader’s WWE salary during his retirement tour?

John Cena is one of the most well-known figures in sports entertainment, having a global popularity. Apart from being a WWE Superstar, The Cenation Leader has also been a household name in Hollywood. Given his stature as a successful wrestler and celebrity, Cena has established himself as one of the richest names in the industry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena's net worth is estimated to be $80 million as of 2025. It reflects his earnings from his WWE career, along with his Hollywood acting roles. The Franchise Player also earns a considerable amount from his merchandise sales, real estate investments and other endorsements.

Cena is signed with WWE under a multi-year contract and is currently in his final year as an in-ring competitor. His base salary from WWE in 2025 is $12 million annually, as per Sports Illustrated. This includes bonuses for special events and various other perks and incentives tied to his high-profile status.

The 17-time World Champion continues to earn a whopping amount in his Farewell Tour in WWE. According to various sources, John Cena is the second richest WWE Superstar after The Rock. Along with his legendary pro wrestling career, Cena's success has been profound in the realm of Hollywood.

John Cena's Properties and Assets 2025: What does the WWE Superstar own?

John Cena enjoys a lavish lifestyle, being one of the highest-paid WWE superstars. His wealth is reflected in his ownership of high-value properties and luxurious assets. The 48-year-old also reportedly invested in various other ventures outside the wrestling realm.

According to The Sun, Cena resides in a luxurious mansion in Land O' Lakes, Tampa, Florida, purchased in 2005. The property is valued at approximately $4 million and is said to be his primary residence. It features a gated estate with a large swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym.

Apart from that, The Cenation Leader also reportedly owns a beach house in Mission Beach in San Diego. This property serves as a secondary residence, likely used during his vacations on the West Coast.

According to Sports Illustrated and The Sun, John Cena owns an impressive collection of 15 high-end and classic cars, valued at approximately $3 million. The former WWE Champion also owns a collection of high-end watches. It includes brands like Rolex and Audemars Piguet.

Cena's car collection and Florida mansion are frequently highlighted in the media, reflecting his personal interests and financial success.

