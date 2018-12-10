×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

John Cena News: Cena reveals what he texted Roman Reigns after hearing he had leukemia

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.50K   //    10 Dec 2018, 10:18 IST

John Cena and Roman Reigns
John Cena and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

In a recent interview to promote his film Bumblebee, John Cena spoke about a number of WWE related topics including a possible heel turn someday as well as Roman Reigns leaving the WWE after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe in October when he announced that his leukaemia was in remission and he would be forced to step down as the WWE Universal Champion. An emotional night on RAW was capped off with Reigns' Shield-brothers Rollins and Ambrose winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships.

Dean Ambrose then destroyed what was left of The Shield by turning on Rollins immediately, hitting Rollins with the Dirty Deeds. Reigns' vacated WWE Universal Championship was later won by Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

The heart of the matter

John Cena recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to promote Bumblebee. Van Vliet asked Cena about whether he had spoken to the 'Big Dog' since Roman had broken his news to the WWE Universe.

Cena replied:

“I did, I texted him the day of the announcement just letting him know that he is in really good hands. He is part of a very exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he’s done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health which is first and foremost. I told him if he needs anything he knows where to find me.”
“I know Joe. I know Joe’s a tough SOB. I don’t ever expect: ‘Hey man, I need this.’ I don’t ever expect to get that text, but if I do I think we have a mutual understanding that he knows it’s as good as done.”

What's next?

John Cena has been announced for a number of SmackDown Live Events later this month in December. As for Roman Reigns, there have been no updates regarding his condition although he was spotted backstage at WWE Tribute To The Troops tapings.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
9 WWE Superstars who have pinned both John Cena and Roman...
RELATED STORY
Roman Reigns News: What happened backstage before Roman...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena discusses why Roman Reigns struggles...
RELATED STORY
What is Leukemia?- Understanding Roman Reigns' Toughest...
RELATED STORY
After Roman Reigns, what's next for the Universal...
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns Never Wrestles Again?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals the original plan for him at...
RELATED STORY
5 perfect opponents for John Cena had he worked...
RELATED STORY
John Cena News: Top Superstar confirmed for a major WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 Potential Opponents for John Cena at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us