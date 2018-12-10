John Cena News: Cena reveals what he texted Roman Reigns after hearing he had leukemia

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.50K // 10 Dec 2018, 10:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

In a recent interview to promote his film Bumblebee, John Cena spoke about a number of WWE related topics including a possible heel turn someday as well as Roman Reigns leaving the WWE after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe in October when he announced that his leukaemia was in remission and he would be forced to step down as the WWE Universal Champion. An emotional night on RAW was capped off with Reigns' Shield-brothers Rollins and Ambrose winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships.

Dean Ambrose then destroyed what was left of The Shield by turning on Rollins immediately, hitting Rollins with the Dirty Deeds. Reigns' vacated WWE Universal Championship was later won by Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

The heart of the matter

John Cena recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to promote Bumblebee. Van Vliet asked Cena about whether he had spoken to the 'Big Dog' since Roman had broken his news to the WWE Universe.

Cena replied:

“I did, I texted him the day of the announcement just letting him know that he is in really good hands. He is part of a very exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he’s done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health which is first and foremost. I told him if he needs anything he knows where to find me.”

“I know Joe. I know Joe’s a tough SOB. I don’t ever expect: ‘Hey man, I need this.’ I don’t ever expect to get that text, but if I do I think we have a mutual understanding that he knows it’s as good as done.”

What's next?

John Cena has been announced for a number of SmackDown Live Events later this month in December. As for Roman Reigns, there have been no updates regarding his condition although he was spotted backstage at WWE Tribute To The Troops tapings.

Advertisement