John Cena News: Cena reveals where he got the "You Can't See Me" gesture

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
279   //    12 Dec 2018, 07:30 IST

John Cena's appearance on The Graham Norton Show was full of revelations about the superstar
What's the story?

John Cena's legendary and meme-worthy gesture has been a big part in the 16-time Champion's rise to superstardom. On The Graham Norton Show, Cena finally revealed where he got it from.

In case you didn't know...

Around the time that Cena introduced the gesture, he had begun his new rapping gimmick. Dubbed "The Doctor of Thuganomics," Cena would challenge all of his competitors to rap battles or attempt to diss whatever town the WWE was in at that time prior to his matches.

Cena would eventually become a face, bringing the gimmick into uncharted territory. Fans latched on immediately and would scream "You Can't See Me" at the top of their lungs when Cena went for the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. Fifteen years later, and the gesture, and Cena's career, are still going strong.

The heart of the matter

While talking wrestling with Graham Norton, along with Jamie Oliver, Hailee Steinfeld, and Matthew McConaughey, when the leader of the Cenation revealed a pretty interesting detail regarding the "You Can't See Me" motion.

I was dared to do it. We played [my theme music] for my brother, and he started nodding his head in his hand, and I'm like 'Dude...what are you doing?' He said 'Naw everybody does this, man. Everybody does this.' And he said, 'You won't do it on TV.' And now...for fifteen years, I've been doing this.

Cena even went on to continue the joke that people genuinely can't see him.

What's next?

Cena was at The Graham Norton Show to promote the WWE's upcoming show at Madison Square Garden on December 26th, along with his film Bumblebee, which hits theaters on December 20th.

It's interesting to hear that "You Can't See Me" stemmed from a dare. Are there any other gimmicks, taunts, or wrestling related things that you feel came from a dare? Let us know in the comments below!

