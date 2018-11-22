×
John Cena News: John Cena's tag team partner announced for return show at MSG

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
22 Nov 2018, 00:54 IST

John Cena makes his WWE return next month at MSG


What's the story

As previously announced here on Sportskeeda, John Cena will be making his return to the WWE starting in late December for a string of house shows, followed up by an appearance on Monday Night RAW scheduled for January 7th 2019. A big match has been announced involving John Cena for the MSG show on December 26th.

In case you didn't know...

Former multi-time WWE Champion John Cena has been in and out of action as he is currently slowing down his career and performing on a more, part-time basis for the WWE.

John Cena was scheduled to compete in the WWE World Cup tournament for Crown Jewel but backed out of the event in protest to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The heart of the matter

John Cena's last wrestling match to date was at WWE "Super Show-Down", winning a tag match with Bobby Lashley over Kevin Owens and Elias. 

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has reported that John Cena, making his return later next month, will be teaming up with Finn Balor to face the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match.

What's next

As noted about, Cena and Balor will be teaming up to face Ziggler and McIntyre at the MSG Show. For those interested, here is the scheduled card for this house show that is scheduled to take place on December 26th:

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage Match.

*John Cena & Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

*Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

*Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship

*Elias vs. Bobby Lashley.

*Johnny Gargano, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE NXT North American Champion Richochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed ERA and WWE NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa. 

Also appearing will be Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley. 

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
