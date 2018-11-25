John Cena News: Top WWE Superstar talks about his return to the company

Riju Dasgupta News 1.30K // 25 Nov 2018, 10:23 IST

Great news is in order for Cena fans

What's the story?

He's been away from WWE owing to his commitments in Hollywood. However, John Cena fans will be glad to know that he's returning to WWE again, this time for a longer spell.

John Cena posted an update on Twitter about truly returning home to WWE. His comeback match is at Madison Square Garden.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has competed in WWE this year, though not at the same scale that he usually does. He was a part of WrestleMania, where he took on The Undertaker in an unfortunate losing effort.

Cena would thereafter compete against Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble and team up with Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. He withdrew from Crown Jewel owing to the politics associated with the event. But now, he's ready and primed for another run.

The heart of the matter

John Cena was in China recently, filming a movie with action movie legend Jackie Chan, but the good news is that the project has been wrapped up. This means that Cena can come back to WWE and return to the top of the food chain yet again.

160 days ago I landed in 🇨🇳 to film w @EyeOfJackieChan today is the final day of that project. An experience I’ll never forget. I’ll have 1 day home then ⏰ to promote @bumblebeemovie until it’s release 12/21 then, I truly return home @WWE @TheGarden 12/26 #HLR #NeverGiveUp ⚡️👊 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 24, 2018

Cena spoke about 'truly returning home' to the WWE, and this stems from the fact that he's been booked for a bunch of Live Events as well as a RAW appearance.

With the absence of Roman Reigns, Cena has the opportunity to really assume control of the brand and wage war with some of the top stars. There are many opponents like McIntyre and Lashley that he hasn't feuded with, thus far.

What's next?

Cena is on the precipice of potentially becoming a 17 time Champion. Will Cena break Ric Flair's long-standing record? Or will he stay away from the title picture?

Whom should Cena feud with upon his WWE return? Let us know in the comments.