John Cena News: Triple H comments on John Cena being the recipient of 2018 Sports Illustrated Award

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner

What the story?

Sports Illustrated recently announced that John Cena will receive the 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his leadership as a philanthropist. Past rival and former 14-time World champion Triple H has since weighed in on John Cena’s compassion for everyone.

In case you didn’t know…

Whether you love or hate the character known as John Cena, it’s hard not to admire the tremendous amount of charity work the former 16-time champion has done.

Cena has granted over 500 wishes for children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which is the most in Make-A-Wish history. Back in 2009, Cena won the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award.

The heart of the matter

Triple H - the man who main evented WrestleMania 22 with John Cena and has had numerous encounters against the multi-time WWE champion – commented on John Cena receiving the prestigious award:

As impressive as @JohnCena’s accolades in and out of the ring are, it is the compassion he shows to everyone worldwide that makes him the Superstar he is. I can think of no better person to honor Muhammad Ali’s legacy than him.

Congratulations, John. https://t.co/s46PxKujPd — Triple H (@TripleH) November 30, 2018

According to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the award is given yearly to an athlete who "embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy while using sports as a platform."

Of course, Cena nabbed the award due to his continuous efforts of granting wishes of sick children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena responded to being this year’s award recipient, which comes from SI.com’s Jenna West:

"I am truly thrilled to receive Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Ali's commitment to helping others, his dedication to the sport and his generous spirit are incomparable, and he was a role model to us all. To be linked with him in any way is an honor that means so much to me."

What’s next?

The presentation will take place at SI's Sportsperson of the Year event on December 11 at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles. After that, John Cena will be heavily focused on promoting his new film, Bumblebee, which is set to release on December 21, 2018.

According to Wrestling Inc, John Cena will return to work exclusively for the flagship show just in time for the Royal Rumble. His first advertised return date is December 26th.