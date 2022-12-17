John Cena could potentially be seen in WWE before December 30 - Reports

John Cena may appear on WWE SmackDown before the final episode of the year.

It was reported this week that the Leader of the Cenation will be returning to WWE on the December 30th episode of SmackDown in Tampa Bay, Florida. John last appeared on the June 27th edition of RAW to celebrate twenty years with the company.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon introduced John before his promo at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. During the promo, Cena claimed that he will be back for more than just one match when he returns. It appears the promotion may have something big planned for the 45-year-old at WrestleMania.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there have been plans to feature Cena on episodes of SmackDown even before his return on December 30th. The company may feature John Cena in video packages as a way to hype up his return at the Amalie Arena on SmackDown in two weeks.

Fightful added that they spoke to sources who told them Cena's return will be "promoted heavily" ahead of his appearance at the end of the year. The company is attempting to make SmackDown a "must-watch" show on December 30th and is hoping John Cena's return will accomplish that.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One of the all-time GOAT’s in John Cena will finally be back on our screens for SmackDown 🫡 One of the all-time GOAT’s in John Cena will finally be back on our screens for SmackDown 🫡😭 https://t.co/eTn4QvKVyL

