John Cena to pull off a huge swerve on RAW that will make fans hate him even more? Exploring the chances

By Andrew Rego
Modified Mar 16, 2025 10:46 GMT
John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber (Image courtesy: WWE.com)
John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber (Image courtesy: WWE.com)

John Cena could pull off an enormous swerve this Monday night on WWE RAW. The 16-time world champion is advertised to return this following Monday for the first time after his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, he may not show up this Monday in Brussels.

With Cena now a heel, his fabled rules and ethics are off-limits. He could ditch his commitment to show up and play the audience by no-showing and leaving Cody Rhodes angry and alone in the ring. The Cenation Leader could address the crowd via video instead.

WWE could probably keep John Cena away from live crowds to build heat even further. They could claim The GOAT is a massive Hollywood movie star and hence, finds it easier to address the WWE Universe via video packages. Cody could then go looking for him to get his revenge for what happened at Elimination Chamber.

Cena could keep throwing tantrums at The American Nightmare and get under his skin as the build progresses towards WrestleMania 41. Not only will this make the story interesting, but it will also get the 16-time world champion a lot of heat from the crowd weekly.

For the first time in more than two decades in his chequered career, The Franchise Player has gone to the dark side. The move shocked many fans but at the same time, it was something that the fans have always clamored for years. This opens up several unpredictable possibilities on the weekly shows, and it truly feels like we are well and truly on The Road to WrestleMania.

Hulk Hogan comments on John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber

From the moment John Cena turned heel, from that second on, it was compared to Hulk Hogan's similar turn in the 90s. This is simply because both superstars were the biggest babyfaces of their time and a fan favorite until they turned heel.

While the world is commenting on whether Cena's heel turn was better or Hogan's, The Immortal One has shared his views on the closing minutes of the Elimination Chamber. Speaking in an interview, the Hulkster claimed it was one of the best heel turns he has seen in a while.

“That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time,” said Hogan. “All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too - he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.”

Cena will now challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He will give everything he has got and try and make himself a historic 17-time WWE world champion.

Edited by Harish Raj S
