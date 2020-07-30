John Cena reacts to Matt Cardona aka Zack Ryder's AEW debut

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder made his surprising debut. Ryder was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go by the company back in April, as a cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Mere minutes ago, WWE legend John Cena reacted to Ryder's AEW debut, by posting a cryptic photo on his official Instagram handle.

Cena's post referenced Zack Ryder's once-popular Youtube series named "Z! True Long Island Story", which was instrumental in him receiving major support from the WWE Universe back in 2011. Ryder can be seen holding the Internet Championship in the picture, which was featured on the show as well.

John Cena and Zack Ryder aren't strangers to each other

Ryder's Youtube series led to WWE giving him a short-lived push, which saw him working an angle with John Cena, Eve Torres, and Kane. It didn't do him any favors though, and his push ended when Torres turned on him at WrestleMania 28.

Ryder did get a chance to shine on the big stage, around 4 years later, when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. You can check out the entire series HERE. Courtesy his Youtube series, Ryder is credited by many as being the first WWE Superstar to utilize social media to get over with the fans.