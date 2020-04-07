John Cena reacts to losing against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

John Cena finally commented on his loss to Bray Wyatt in a cryptic post.

Cena faced Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania.

John Cena and Bray Wyatt

John Cena faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match. This was Cena and Wyatt's second match at WrestleMania, the first coming at 'Mania 30 where Cena beat Wyatt. A lot of fans credited this loss to the Bray Wyatt character having his legs cut out, and this played into the build-up of the match.

The match itself followed the cinematic presentation similar to that of the Boneyard match. The match followed Cena through his career in phases - his debut, rapper Cena and the Cena who beat Wyatt at WM 36. We also got segments featuring Saturday Night's Main Event and WCW Nitro where Wyatt and Cena portrayed Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan respectively

Cena ended up losing the match after The Fiend pinned him following a Sister Abigail.

Cena took to Instagram to comment on the match. Here what he posted:

We don't know what's next for Bray Wyatt after WrestleMania. Adding to the uncertainty is the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. There are some suggestions that Wyatt could go after former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman, who beat Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.