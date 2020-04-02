John Cena recalls two unscripted moments from his WWE career

John Cena spoke about his WWE career on Corey Graves’ podcast

The 42-year-old gave an insight into how much freedom WWE Superstars are allowed

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, John Cena encouraged current WWE Superstars to take risks in front of live crowds in the same way that he did during his career.

The 16-time WWE World Champion recalled two occasions when he went off-script during matches after the audience had focused their attention on something outside of the ring.

"You still have to keep the guidelines of what you’ve been given but, dude, I’ve had fights happen in the audience where we stopped and looked at the fight and woven it into the storyline.

"I had some dude marry a girl in the audience and we stopped – it was on TV, either in Birmingham or London. I stopped, I addressed the marriage and turned around and got clocked, and the heel took the heat for clocking me!"

Cena added that, contrary to what many people believe, Superstars do have the freedom to “get over” with the WWE Universe, as he showed in those two instances when he interrupted his live segments to let the audience become the star of the show.

WWE WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

John Cena’s rare podcast appearance came ahead of his match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

The WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood movie star has already agreed to face Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character at this weekend’s event, which was pre-recorded last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we will have to wait until Friday’s episode of SmackDown to find out whether he has accepted Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ stipulation.

Check out our WrestleMania 36 preview, featuring Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, in the video above.

