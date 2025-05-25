John Cena to replace Logan Paul with megastar as his WWE partner for Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

The 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event concluded with Cody Rhodes making a thrilling return and saving Jey Uso from Cena’s attack in the closing match of the night. The Franchise Player interfered to help Logan Paul win the world title and ruin wrestling.

However, Cody Rhodes derailed John Cena’s master plan and leveled him with a punishing Cross Rhodes, taking advantage of which, Jey Uso connected with a spear on Paul and retained his title.

The American Nightmare wasted no time and announced that he wanted to face John Cena and Logan Paul alongside Jey Uso at the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, as the show went off-air. Cena is advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and he might team up with Travis Scott instead of Paul.

On SmackDown, John Cena could tell the fans that he is the reigning champion and has the authority to choose his opponents and partners. Moreover, the Last Real Champion might say he knows everyone wants to see him work with Logan Paul. He could then remind fans of his mission to ruin wrestling, and that he won’t grant the WWE Universe anything they want, and that instead of Paul, he would team up with megastar Travis Scott.

For quite some time, there have been rumors and reports suggesting that Travis Scott wants to take WWE seriously and has been training for a while. MITB could be a perfect debut spot for the rapper.

Furthermore, Logan Paul might feel disrespected, and he could stand up against Cena down the line, and Logan Paul vs. John Cena could be booked later this year. The bout has been rumored since the Last Real Champion announced his retirement tour. Though this angle might sound perfect, it is merely a speculation based on recent analysis, and nothing has been confirmed.

John Cena is on The Rock’s WWE Mount Rushmore

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where Cena shockingly turned heel and sold his soul to The Final Boss, after Cody Rhodes denied his offer. Fans anticipated The Brahma Bull to return at WrestleMania 41, but he was nowhere to be seen.

Later, The Rock revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn’t want to tarnish Cena winning the 17th title by appearing and dividing the crowd’s attention. He also revealed that he had already told WWE after Elimination Chamber that he wanted Rhodes and Cena to get the spotlight.

However, while talking about John Cena’s win at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes, The Rock told Cena he is the GOAT and has moved up in his WWE Mount Rushmore list.

"Let's start with John becoming the 17th time Heavyweight Champion and legitmizing himself as being without question the GOAT, period. He's on Mount Rushmore. Now, gotta kick a guy off to put him on. I think now Dusty goes in the back. He was always on my Mount Rushmore. He goes on the back there with me. I'll be raising my eyebrows back there in the back of Mount Rushmore. You know, I think that, you know, the way John, at the end of the night, John raising that title, that was the bottom line. That as the northstar. And I loved it. And I love that moment. I think he's gonna go on to have this insane run as a heel," The Rock said. [From 38:25 to 39:08]

With Cody Rhodes back in action, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes rivalry unfolds in the upcoming weeks.

