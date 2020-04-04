John Cena responds to The Fiend's challenge on tonight's episode of SmackDown

Cena returned on SmackDown to answer The Fiend's challenge!

Did Cena accept The Fiend's challenge for The Show of Shows?

John Cena

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed Bray Wyatt saying that The Fiend wants to challenge John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match for their clash at WrestleMania 36. Cena was present on tonight's episode of the Blue brand to address the challenge laid out for him.

What did John Cena say?

John Cena said that The Fiend thrives in fear and uncertainty and that's what the Firefly Fun House match is, uncertain. The 16-time World Champion said that he is not afraid of The Fiend and accepted his challenge.

The 16-time World Champion said that he will finish what he started six years ago by defeating The Fiend at the biggest show of the year. Wyatt who considers The Fiend to be a separate entity revealed on last week's SmackDown that he went to a downward spiral after he suffered a loss against Cena at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and that it was The Fiend who helped him to mend his mind.

Cena also stated that Goldberg revealed The Fiend's weakness by defeating him at WWE Super ShowDown for the Universal title and that he would do the same and put an end to Wyatt's embarrassing run as a Superstar. Cena later got confronted by Ramblin Rabbit and other puppets from The Firefly Fun House who told Cena that once The Fiend is done with him he will be a part of the Fun House forever.

The Fiend then appeared on the Raven's Perch and stared down Cena, who was then jump-scared by Bray Wyatt appearing behind him stating "Let Me In" as the show went off the air.