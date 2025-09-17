John Cena cannot retire without putting over WWE's next main event megastar

John Cena is set to retire from pro wrestling in December 2025, closing his legendary WWE career. He only has a few dates left in his Farewell Tour, making every match an important event. Cena has faced several legends and former rivals in this run so far. However, there are several names that he never got the opportunity to face in his retirement tour.

Ad

One of them was Dominik Mysterio, who has been WWE's breakout star over the past few years. The 28-year-old has been impressing fans with his performances in recent years. Mysterio is certainly someone who deserves to share the ring with The Last Real Champion before the latter hangs up his boots.

John Cena cannot retire without putting over a talent like Dirty Dom, who has everything it takes to be a main event star in WWE. There are several reasons why the two must share the ring before Cena's last chapter ends.

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Dominik Mysterio has impressed fans with his performance

Ad

Dominik Mysterio turned heel in late 2022 by backstabbing his father, Rey Mysterio. That moment changed the trajectory of his career, making him one of the biggest villains in the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, The Judgment Day member has proved to be a credible main event contender by going up against the top babyfaces of the company.

Not only that, but the 28-year-old has also proved that he has the potential to hang in the ring against the very best wrestlers in WWE, like AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes. It simply shows that Mysterio is consistently evolving to be a main event talent. Besides, he has been one of the hottest names in WWE, making him deserving to share the stage with John Cena.

Ad

John Cena never won the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Title is the only championship gold that has eluded John Cena in his career. When he announced his retirement tour, fans had high hopes that The Cenation Leader might go after the coveted title to become a Grand Slam Champion. However, nine months into the retirement tour, Cena has yet to challenge for that title.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio currently carries the Intercontinental Championship. Therefore, a clash between Cena and Mysterio needs to happen over the prestigious title in any of the upcoming big PLEs. It would be a missed opportunity for WWE if they did not book The Franchise Player in the IC Title picture in the last three months of his WWE career.

Dominik Mysterio needs a mainevent breakthrough

Dirty Dom has been an integral part of WWE's mid-card division for the past few years. He has showcased his talent and skills as the company's top heel in the division, even winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, Dominik Mysterio still needs that breakthrough, which could catapult him to the main event scene. A clash with John Cena could act as the springboard in his rise to the top.

If Mysterio defeats a legend like Cena in one of his last few matches, it would be a huge accomplishment for his WWE career. Such a monumental victory would make him look like legit world championship material, something that would benefit WWE in establishing him as the future face of the company. Therefore, John Cena must put Dominik Mysterio over before closing the last chapter of his WWE career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!