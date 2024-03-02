John Cena to return at WrestleMania 40 & cause a massive WWE title change by attacking hated star? Possibility explored

The presence of John Cena at WrestleMania 40 is indeed something fans truly wanted to witness as this will add more excitement to this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. The Cenation Leader last appeared in the Stamford-based Promotion at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event, where he suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

However, as per the latest reports, the 16x World Champion is expected to be part of the Shows of the Shows but his role in this mega show might be "something fun, short and memorable and with substance."

Since this report, fans started speculating different dimensions through which the multi-time World Champion can be part of WrestleMania 40 in his unique manner. This leads to the possibility of John Cena potentially making his presence felt at Mania by preventing Judgment Day from gaining an unfair advantage in their title defense.

For those unaware, there are already possibilities going on regarding the villainous faction members might be defending their Undisputed Tag team title against the Awesome Truth at WrestleMania 40.

So the probable scenario that might unfold could see John Cena aiding R Truth and the Miz in this title bout by preventing Dominik Mysterio from interfering in this match and from furnishing undue advantage for Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Dirty Dominik has already provided aid to Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day in their previous title defense. So if Cena appears and prevents the former NXT North American Champion from deterring then this could lead to the Awesome Truth becoming the next Undisputed Universal Champion.

Later, in the post-match celebration, John Cena might join the A-lister and R Truth. This will also give R Truth a special moment as he referred to the Cenation Leader as his childhood hero in multiple TV instances.

Drew McIntyre mocked John Cena for Onlyfans account

Recently, the Cenation Leader opened his Onlyfans account which comes as a surprise to many fans and took the internet to storm. Amid this, the Scottish Warrior has trolled the 16x World Champion by stating that he won't be subscribing to his Onlyfans account.

Here, McIntyre posted a clip of his promo from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW which is also used by many fans for memes.

The current heel character of the Scottish man is surely something fans enjoy. This is also one of the major reasons behind some even rooting for him to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

