John Cena to reunite with former rival on SmackDown? Exploring why it must happen

At Money in the Bank 2023, John Cena's unexpected return drew a great response from those present in the arena and fans watching on television. However, the return of the leader of Cenation was spoiled by Grayson Waller. While Cena made the Aussie pay a price for it, the duo will come face-to-face once again this week.

John Cena will appear in The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown this week. Ever since this segment was advertised, fans have been very excited about it. While it is expected that Cena and Waller will mainly indulge in a verbal confrontation, there is a possibility that Austin Theory will attack Cena on the show.

It completely makes sense because not only has Theory teamed up with Waller in recent times, but he also has a history with John Cena. If this happens and the duo attacks the 16-time world champion, Cena will have to find a partner. This is where WWE could book Randy Orton to team up with the leader of Cenation.

Over the years, Cena and Orton have shared a rivalry. However, both being in the twilight of their careers, it will be good to see them join hands. Moreover, WWE would also be able to add more star power to SmackDown by bringing Orton back. This segment would also give Waller and Theory a great push.

Grayson Waller sends a message ahead of his segment with John Cena

Since making his debut on the main roster, Grayson Waller has been experiencing a good time in WWE. From interviewing top wrestlers to sharing the ring with legends, Waller seems to be doing all the right things. Till now, Waller has shared the ring with the likes of Edge, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio.

However, on Friday, the Aussie will be hosting John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect. Cena is arguably Waller's biggest guest on the show. While the 33-year-old will be expected to suppress his emotions and continue being a heel, Waller before the show shared a heartwarming message on Twitter. Reacting to a post by WWE, Waller wrote:

"Take a second to let the moment sink in, dreams do come true,"

This is indeed a dream come true moment for Grayson Waller. Given his skills on the mic, many expect Waller to do well against John Cena. If the Aussie can replicate what he did at Money in the Bank, he can expect to receive a great push on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on John Cena appearing in The Grayson Waller Show? Sound off in the comments section below.