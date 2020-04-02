John Cena reveals backstage conversation he always has with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon booked John Cena as the face of WWE for over a decade

Cena is set to return to action at WrestleMania 36 against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, John Cena revealed the conversation that he often has with Vince McMahon about his role in WWE.

The 16-time World Champion was almost fired after his first year on the main roster in 2002, but he reinvented himself with a new character and went on to become one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history.

He explained to Graves that many people perceive him as somebody who has “always been champion”. However, having been so close to losing his job just five months after his debut, the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer likes to remind McMahon that he has worked in various different positions within the company throughout his career.

“I’ve been nothing, I’ve been almost fired, I’ve had a good run, I’ve worked with new talent. I tell Vince all the time, ‘I’ve been first, I’ve been last and I’ve been in the middle. Tell me where to go, tell me what you’re looking for and then let me go do my thing.’ And that’s kind of how I look at it.”

WWE WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

One example of John Cena working with new talent came in 2014 when he defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30.

Six years on, the two men will battle again when “The Fiend” seeks revenge against one of Wyatt’s greatest rivals at WrestleMania 36.

