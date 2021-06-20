John Cena reveals how he got his first role in a WWE Studios film

John Cena was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's show to promote his upcoming film Fast and Furious 9. During the interview, Cena opened up about his film career and discussed how it all started while he was still in WWE.

John Cena's first WWE film was The Marine and Cena revealed how he only got the role after Stone Cold Steve Austin turned it down. Cena added that at the time, he was looking to finish up filming as soon as possible so that he could get back to focusing on the ring:

"I mean if you look at it in that perspective, I started out doing movies as a business decision. It was originally supposed to be Steve Austin but he passed. Vince was like ‘hey I need you to go to Australia.’ This is 2 weeks before shooting. He explained if we can bolster WWE studios, we will bolster WWE live event attendance. We can host larger venues and be more widespread. I’m like ‘this guy is onto something, lets go do this so I can get back to the ring.’ That’s the wrong approach to take, but I continued to take that approach to the movies that I did, and in turn I made a lot of bad movies," Cena said. H/T: WrestlingINC

John Cena could return to WWE ahead of SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas in August. WWE reportedly has a stellar card planned for the show and there have been rumors that 16-time world champion John Cena could be set to return for the pay-per-view.

Rumors suggest that John Cena will return to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Reigns has been dominant on SmackDown, swatting aside all challengers since returning last year. A match between the 'Head of the Table' and the 'Face that Runs the Place' will definitely get fans excited.

