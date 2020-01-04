John Cena reveals one thing he wants from the WWE fans

One of the most important Superstars of the last two decades for WWE is John Cena, who was the face of the company for a long time.

But, Cena has now ventured into acting full-time and hasn't been seen much on WWE television. In fact, Cena wrestled just twice in 2019, while his last appearance in WWE came at the RAW Reunion in July.

Cena, though, does not want WWE fans to forget him and revealed what the future holds for him in an interview with Belfast Telegraph:

“I hope they (fans) always view me as a member of the WWE, because I am. Whether it’s watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I’m given to answer this question, WWE is my family. It’s weird that the culture is, you either do this or you do that, and for 20 years I’ve been trying to tell people, ‘No, it’s all really cool.’”

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones, because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I’m not saying that world is shut off. I’m trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation, or a WrestleMania conversation.”

We could perhaps see Cena make appearances in only big PPVs, with the next big four PPV coming later this month - Royal Rumble.