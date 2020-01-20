John Cena reveals why it's hard to split time between WWE and Hollywood

Published Jan 20, 2020

Cena says one needs to be committed to either career full time (Pic source: WWE/IMDB)

John Cena sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss his latest film Dolittle and also spoke on the difficulties of balancing his WWE and Hollywood careers. He also revealed that when he tried to be in the movie biz earlier in his career, his heart was not in it.

The 16-time World Champion reiterated that pro wrestling is a demanding profession and one has to be fully committed to it. It's also why his last stint in Hollywood was a failure. He explained:

"[T]he pay-per-views are so often and the engine never stops. It’s a demanding profession. It really is a demanding profession. I think once you’re there, you know the investment it takes to be there. Plus, I’m also really super passionate about this and it takes all of your heart and soul to be successful in that arena. It takes all of your heart and soul to be successful in this room. I tried to split them before in 2004, ‘05, ‘06 when I did all those movies for WWE. The movie thing failed because my heart wasn’t in that. Now my heart is in this. I have to enjoy this and not long to be someplace else, not have that fear of missing out. As much as most of the people who tell me that I suck at the top of their lungs are like, “Man, you got to come back.” I’m invested in this and I really am enjoying the ride."

John Cena's reasons for not doing a great job in Hollywood are actually quite fair and understandable. The Rock had to do the same when he first entered the movie biz. And like him, Cena will always have an imprint in WWE and may even show up when you least expect him to.