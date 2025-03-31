John Cena's ex-rival to interrupt his face off with Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing live from London, England. The show will be another big one, and both Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the building. The two top stars will be going face-to-face yet again.

However, this time, there is a chance things could go in a different direction than expected. One of John Cena's most infamous rivals, Randy Orton, could interrupt the WWE segment.

The Legend Killer and Cody Rhodes had a tense segment on last Friday's SmackDown where Orton called Cena out for his recent actions and made it clear he wants Cody to destroy him. He has clearly picked a side, and The Viper has chosen The American Nightmare over The Face That Runs The Place.

Orton interrupting the segment could lead to a verbal back and forth between himself and John. This could see the two WWE stars bring up their history together. They came up together in Ohio Valley Wrestling, and both joined the main roster in 2002.

From there, their careers intersected frequently, and they were regularly rivals. Orton could say John Cena was always fake and call him out on his past actions. Meanwhile, John could rebut in his own unique way, making for a tense confrontation between legends. Cody Rhodes, of course, would be there to interject when necessary.

This could set up Randy Orton vs. John Cena at WWE Backlash

This segment could be very important for WWE's next premium live event following WrestleMania. While Cody Rhodes and John Cena will go toe-to-toe at The Show of Shows, Cena could have another bout on May 10th.

This time around, Cena could go one-on-one with Randy Orton for the last time ever. John is on his retirement tour, so he is unlikely to battle Orton at multiple premium live events. However, one major bout between the pair would make sense.

The Backlash event is also perfect for the two. The show will be live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Randy Orton's hometown. So fans from the area will be thrilled to see The Viper. Not only that, but they'll likely shower Cena with boos.

The big question is whether the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line or not. Cena could win the gold at WrestleMania, especially if he has The Rock and Travis Scott in his corner. For now, though, that remains to be seen. Regardless, the Orton vs. Cena build could start tonight on RAW at The O2 Arena in London, England.

