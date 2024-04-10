John Cena's final WWE match needs to be against top star who recently lost his championship

Wrestling legend John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history, having carried the company on his shoulders for decades. However, his in-ring career is seemingly on the horizon, as The Cenation Leader touched on the topic of his retirement several times in interviews and podcasts.

The 16-time world champion spoke about wrapping up his wrestling career by the age of 50. He recently talked about having one last run in WWE next year before he draws the curtains on his illustrious pro wrestling career.

John Cena's final WWE match needs to be against a top WWE Superstar who recently lost his championship. It should be either Gunther, Drew McIntyre, or Bron Breakker, as these superstars are the future of the Stamford-based promotion and need momentum going forward.

John Cena needs to elevate Gunther

Gunther has carved a path for himself in WWE and established himself as a top-tier superstar. Although his indomitable Intercontinental Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 40, the 36-year-old has a long way to go in the Stamford-based promotion.

Therefore, John Cena's final WWE match needs to be against Gunther, as it would significantly elevate The Ring General and catapult his pro wrestling career. It would provide him with an impetus and build him into a top-caliber star in WWE who can carry the company forward.

Drew McIntyre needs momentum

Drew McIntyre is undeniably one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. He recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL within five minutes of winning it. McIntyre has been a true workhorse in WWE and he needs much-needed momentum.

The Scottish Warrior needs to be John Cena's final opponent, as it would glamorize his pro wrestling career and add a feather to his cap. Sharing the ring with The Cenation Leader will pave the path for the 38-year-old superstar to reach the pinnacle of his pro wrestling career.

Bron Breakker needs a career-defining moment

Bron Breakker is undoubtedly the future of WWE. He is potentially set to carry the company forward in the coming time. He has had an incredible run in NXT and recently lost the NXT Tag Team Championship. The 26-year-old needs career-defining momentum, which would launch him into superstardom.

Therefore, he should be the one to retire John Cena, as it will catapult his pro wrestling career. The WWE legend must pass the torch to Bron Breakker, which will build him for the future and give him a career-defining push. He could be the new face of the next generation after Cena hangs up his boots.

