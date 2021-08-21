John Cena's former manager wants SmackDown star to face Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Big E is one of SmackDown's fastest rising stars, and he seems to have the biggest window of opportunity in WWE.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, John Cena's former manager and OVW figure Kenny Bolin praised SmackDown star Big E and said that there's a big match between him and Bobby Lashley waiting to happen:

"We really think there's something there. I don't particularly like that big of a dominant guy who can work. Hell of a promo. Tonight we saw a different side of him. I think there's a hell of a match waiting to be had between him and Bobby Lashley. Two big boys that can flat-out go!" said Bolin.

Check out the entire exclusive interview in the video below:

Kenny Bolin, who also worked with Bobby Lashley in OVW, praised The All Mighty WWE Champion. He said that Lashley has come a long way in terms of promos and hasn't aged a day:

"Bobby Lashley's promos have come a long way since OVW. I saw them pick up in TNA. I was watching him going 'Man!'. He didn't have that when he was here (in OVW). He's come a long way. He hasn't aged a day. I managed him in the early to mid-2000s and he looks better now than he did then." said Bolin

In order to cash in on Bobby Lashley, Big E will have to eventually make the switch to RAW from SmackDown.

Big E's current storyline on SmackDown

As of now, Big E doesn't have the Money in the Bank briefcase with him on SmackDown, as it was stolen by Baron Corbin a week ago. While Big E momentarily regained the briefcase on the 20th August episode, Corbin managed to get one back over him and ran away with it.

This doesn't mean that Baron Corbin can cash in the briefcase, however. It seems as though it will lead to a one-off match between the two where Big E will eventually regain the Money in the Bank briefcase.

A move to RAW and cashing in on Bobby Lashley seems to be a big possibility for Mr. Money in the Bank 2021. If Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley retain their respective world titles at SummerSlam, then Big E may make his move to RAW, whether it's via the WWE Draft or a cash-in.

