John Cena's former rival to feud with Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT? Exploring the possibility 

Carmelo Hayes has had quite a captivating run as NXT Champion. While Hayes has dominated the competition on his brand, he was also seen in action on RAW earlier this year. During his match on the main roster, the 29-year-old did well against Finn Balor, despite losing the contest.

Hayes' performance against the Judgment Day member led many to believe that he deserves a call-up to the main roster. While his true debut on the main roster is yet to happen, WWE could book a feud on NXT which would help Carmelo Hayes prepare for the big stage.

The Stamford-based promotion could book Carlito to turn heel and feud with the NXT Champion. As per recent reports, the Puerto Rican wrestler signed with WWE in July. However, a lack of plans from the promotion has led to a delay in the debut of John Cena's former rival.

Hence, instead of wasting time, the feud between Carlito and Carmelo Hayes can be booked, as it would help the latter's push. The former was a top-notch heel back in the day, and sharing the ring with him would only help Hayes. It will also indulge the nostalgia of the WWE Universe as they would get to see Carlito as a heel.

Carmelo Hayes' rival shared his thoughts on making his debut on the main roster

Apart from Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov is another name on NXT who is doing well for himself. Like Hayes, many believe Dragunov also deserves to be on the main roster, In fact, when reports of the Russian-born wrestler joining Imperium came to light, many believed they would see Dragunov under the brightest lights.

However, nothing of that sort happened. Recently on Busted Open Radio, Ilja Dragunov shared his thoughts on a main roster debut. Dragunov mentioned that he was in no rush to join RAW or SmackDown. He said:

"That’s a good question and I get these questions often in interviews and this is always about having a specific goal (Dragunov said about a main roster call-up). I have no opinion on this. So, on the other side, I would say if I would stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy because I’m not in a rush."

Dragunov further added:

"I’ve entirely enjoyed the journey, I entirely enjoy not always to know everything and just see everything in front of me, being surprised, being challenged. The surprise of life in all this journey is the most precious thing to me, because if I could know everything, it would just be like goal after goal after goal. That’s not what art is all about."

At NXT Great American Bash, Ilja Dragunov faced Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. While he was unsuccessful in beating the American for his title, Dragunov will have the opportunity again as he will face Hayes for the championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.

