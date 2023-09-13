29-year-old WWE star is in no rush to join the main roster

The WWE Superstars of tomorrow, such as Tiffany Stratton and Carmelo Hayes, are getting more screen time on the main roster while they are still competing on the developmental brand. Recently, former United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov said he's in no rush to join the main roster.

Last year, Ilja Dragunov dropped the NXT United Kingdom Championship and went on a hiatus due to an injury. Later, he returned to the company's developmental brand in the United States and became a staple of the brand ever since last year.

Fans often push for the star to make his move to the main roster. However, Dragunov has some other plans on the developmental brand. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 29-year-old star revealed that he's in no rush to move to RAW or SmackDown:

"That’s a good question and I get these questions often in interviews and this is always about having a specific goal (Dragunov said about a main roster call-up). I have no opinion on this. So, on the other side, I would say if I would stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy because I’m not in a rush."

Dragunov said that he's enjoying his journey on the developmental brand:

"I’ve entirely enjoyed the journey, I entirely enjoy not always to know everything and just see everything in front of me, being surprised, being challenged. The surprise of life in all this journey is the most precious thing to me, because if I could know everything, it would just be like goal after goal after goal. That’s not what art is all about." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Ilja Dragunov is set to compete on WWE NXT in a number-one contender's match

Earlier this year, Ilja Dragunov competed for the NXT North American Championship against four other WWE Superstars. Unfortunately, he failed to win the title from Wes Lee at WWE Stand and Deliver 2023.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes won his first NXT Championship from Bron Breakker at the same event. Hayes ended up breaking Breakker's nearly year-long streak as the champion.

Later, Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker and became the new number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes's title. Unfortunately, he failed to win the title at WWE Great American Bash 2023 due to interference by Trick Williams.

On the upcoming episode of NXT, Dragunov will face former North American Champion Wes Lee in a number-one contender match to determine Carmelo Hayes' next challenger for WWE No Mercy 2023.

