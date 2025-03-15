John Cena's new character to be revealed on RAW following WWE's subtle spoiler? Situation explored

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on March 17th will feature the first-ever appearance of John Cena since his shocking heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. Fans are excited to hear from Cena for the first time since he sold his soul to The Rock.

With his heel turn, John Cena will likely drop certain elements from his character as it represents his babyface ideology, especially his "Never Give Up" gimmick. WWE may have unknowingly spoiled that Cena might resurrect his iconic Chain Gang character and add a new heel spin, similar to The Rock bringing back Hollywood Rock characters with some Final Boss touch.

The Stamford-based promotion hinted about Cena’s gimmick change on their official merchandise site, where they've added some brand new t-shirts. A bulldog-wearing lock chain can be seen on the new merch, which looks very similar to the shirts Cena used to wear in the mid-2000s.

Cena could give his old character a Hollywood touch and add more color to the gimmick, making it more iconic. That said, this is all just speculation at this point.

John Cena could create chaos on Monday Night RAW

The upcoming edition of the red brand will have Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof. Most likely, The American Nightmare will seek answers on the shocking betrayal by The Chain Gang Leader.

However, Cody Rhodes could have another tough outing. John Cena may launch another vicious attack on The American Nightmare and create chaos on the red brand similar to the 2025 Elimination Chamber, establishing that he is back in the World Wrestling Entertainment to regain his spot at the top, and for that, he could go to any lengths.

Fans are excited to watch RAW and see how the John Cena and Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 41 storyline develops in the upcoming weeks.

