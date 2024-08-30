John Cena's next feud to be set up, huge name returning? - 4 absent WWE stars who could help The Terror Twins against Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin

Heartbreak is unfortunately all too common in WWE. Tag teams split and friendships end. What is more rare, however, is for two heartbreaking betrayals to take place on the same night within the same faction.

Unfortunately, that's what happened at SummerSlam. Damian Priest was betrayed by Finn Balor, who cost his so-called friend the World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio cost Rhea Ripley a chance to win the Women's World Championship by aligning himself, and promptly making out with, Liv Morgan.

Both Priest and Ripley, collectively known as The Terror Twins, have a chance at getting revenge. The two will take on Dirty Dom and The Miracle Kid in a Mixed Tag Team Match tomorrow at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Trending

Liv and Dominik may have help, however, in the form of The Judgment Day. But, some names could potentially return and help Ripley and Priest out as well. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could return to try to aid The Terror Twins on Saturday.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four absent WWE stars who could help The Terror Twins against Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez could reunite with Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez is the first person on this list who could potentially help The Terror Twins. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, so Raquel certainly has the accolades to be a major assist.

The powerful and intimidating Texan has a long history with both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. While she was most recently seen being friends and tag team partners with Morgan, that was before her heel turn. Additionally, Rhea and Raquel were friends in WWE a long time ago before issues drove them apart.

In what could be an unexpected swerve, but a positive one for The Terror Twins, Raquel could return by aligning herself with Rhea and Damian. She could fight off or intimidate the likes of Carlito and JD McDonagh, ultimately keeping the tag team match two-on-two and interference not being an issue.

#3. Omos could become The Terror Twins' big bodyguard

Omos is one of the most eye-catching superstars in WWE history. He is a monster of an individual, standing well over seven feet tall and weighing in at over four hundred pounds. He is by far the biggest man in the company at the moment.

The Nigerian Giant doesn't have any notable ties to either The Terror Twins or The Judgment Day. What he does have, however, is abandonment issues similar to both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. MVP, Omos' former manager, has left WWE.

Now, the big man needs friends and someone to help guide his career. Instead of just looking for friends, the monster could try to find family in the form of Priest and Ripley. If nothing else, he would be a major force alongside the dangerous duo and could even serve as their bodyguard to protect them from interference.

#2. John Cena could return to set up a feud with The Judgment Day during his WWE retirement tour

Expand Tweet

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. He is a 16-time world champion and future Hall of Famer. Cena has found a lot of success in entertainment and on the big screen too. Sadly, however, the man billed as The Greatest Of All Time is wrapping up his career and he plans to retire.

The Face That Runs The Place retiring is unfortunate, but fans do get to enjoy him throughout 2025 during his farewell tour. For now, no matches or stories have been announced for next year, but he could set up a major feud at Bash in Berlin.

Cena could come out and help Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest fight off The Judgment Day. John is the ultimate good guy, so him randomly helping someone isn't unusual. At the same time, it could set up Cena feuding with The Judgment Day throughout much of 2025, hinting at some big matches coming in a matter of months.

#1. Becky Lynch could return and unite with her former rival

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is in an interesting situation, as her WWE status isn't totally clear. Reports indicate that her contract with the company expired a few months ago, but most expect for the former world champion to return home sooner or later.

In what could be an exciting twist, Becky could return aligning herself with Rhea Ripley. She and Ripley feuded in early 2024 and things got quite personal between them at times. Dirty Dom and Liv cost Lynch her Women's World Title, which may make her even angrier than Rhea had.

As a result, The Man could return at Bash in Berlin and align herself with The Terror Twins. Given that she and Rhea are arguably the two most dominant female stars of all time, the pair uniting could spell the end for The Miracle Kid's title reign down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback