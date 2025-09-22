John Cena’s plans for WWE Crown Jewel may have subtly been revealed

John Cena had a tough outing at WWE Wrestlepalooza as he suffered an embarrassing loss to Brock Lesnar, who completely dominated The Last Real Champion. Fans are now confused about the future of The Leader of Cenation following his loss against The Beast Incarnate. The 17-time world champion has only a few dates left before his retirement.John Cena's plans for WWE Crown JewelThe next premium live event the Stamford-based promotion will host is Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth. The card is expected to be stacked, featuring a champion vs. champion bout for the Crown Jewel Title.The Leader of Cenation is advertised for Crown Jewel next, but there are no dates announced for any weekly shows, RAW, or SmackDown. Therefore, at the PLE next month, Cena could issue an open challenge and might face anyone who steps up.John Cena could even compete in a rematchDespite winning at Wrestlepalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar attacked The Last Real Champion and the referee before leaving the ring, creating full chaos. This subtly confirms that the feud between the icons is far from over.Rather than issuing an open challenge, Cena could even call out Brock Lesnar for any stipulation match at Crown Jewel, adding a surprising bout the same night.The Leader of Cenation may even call out the WWE championCena has held every championship in World Wrestling Entertainment, but there is only one title he hasn't won in his illustrious career: the Intercontinental Championship.The Leader of Cenation could call out the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega champion, Dominik Mysterio, to a title match at Crown Jewel itself to achieve the only thing he hasn't accomplished in his professional wrestling career.That said, the angles proposed above are merely speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creatives have for Cena as his retirement tour nears its conclusion.