John Cena's WrestleMania 41 match set internally by WWE? Exploring suggestive reports

John Cena is set to retire from the WWE this year, as he declared during Money in the Bank 2024. 2025 will be his farewell tour, including his final match at WrestleMania. Although the event is still months away, reports suggest that the company has already chosen his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's decisions for WrestleMania 41 will be finalized in the next fortnight. It is mentioned in the report that John Cena's participation in a match is confirmed. If everything proceeds as intended, he is expected to face off against Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion.

A match with The American Nightmare isn't all that surprising. After all, one of the goals for John Cena heading into his final year as a performer is to win a record-breaking 17th world championship. As such, having him take on Cody Rhodes lines up perfectly. Moreover, if he breaks the record on The Grandest Stage of them All, then all the better.

"The next two weeks should set the stage for the top events at the 2025 WrestleMania. Aside from Rhodes vs. John Cena, we’ve heard nothing etched in stone, but people like Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Owens, Sami Zayn and others would be vying for the top positions, as well as returns of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton, plus the possibility of Goldberg, who in segments done months ago, would be matched with Gunther if he’s there," wrote Dave Meltzer

Of course, at this point, it is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling for certain what the future holds.

John Cena plans on winning his 17th world title through the Royal Rumble

Before John Cena can even think of WrestleMania, he must first look toward the Royal Rumble, and he's doing just that. At the RAW premiere on Netflix, The Leader of the Cenation came out and announced his entry into the Rumble match. The motivation for his participation? He plans on winning it and main-eventing WrestleMania 41.

Initially, Cena had doubts about his chances of winning a 17th world title. Despite his reservations, he eventually realized that winning the Royal Rumble would be his optimal path to victory. With the support of the WWE fans, he confidently declared his participation in the event.

It will be interesting to see what the outcome of the Rumble match is. There is a lot riding on this match, and not just for Cena.

