John Cena sends hilarious message to The Fiend ahead of WrestleMania 36

The Fiend and John Cena on last week's SmackDown

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was made official that John Cena will square off against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Now, as it is most common with him, the Leader of the Cenation has taken to Instagram to post a photoshopped meme image of The Fiend merged with Stone Cold Steve Austin's head with the caption 'STONE COLD SEE YOU AT WRESTLEMANIA'.

What message does Cena want to convey with his post?

As to what message John Cena wants to convey with the post is anyone's guess. The 16-time World Champion usually uses his Instagram handle to post obscure images, references from popular culture and memes that often pertain to WWE and his Instagram bio even says that the images posted by him will be without explanation and open to interpretation.

Like the image of The Fiend that Cena recently posted, he also posted a similar series of images in the past with Stone Cold's likeness. Here are a few examples.

It is quite possible that with this image, Cena is trying to build up the hype for their match at WrestleMania. Cena appeared in the last episode of the Blue brand where he stated that he will be doing 'the right thing' by not competing at this year's WrestleMania which garnered a lot of negative reaction from the live crowd who were disheartened with the news.

However, as Cena was making his exit near the entrance ramp, the lights went out and once they came back, The Fiend was seen to be standing right behind him. Shockingly, The Fiend didn't attack Cena; instead pointed at the WrestleMania sign, indicating that he wants to have a match with Cena at The Show of Shows.

The Cenation Leader then accepted the request by tipping his hat towards The Fiend which then received a huge pop from the WWE Universe in the arena.