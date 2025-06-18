John Cena to shockingly lose to R-Truth on SmackDown in a repeat of legendary WWE moment? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is now almost two months into his Undisputed WWE Championship reign, and while the King of the Ring winner, potentially from SmackDown (be it Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton) might await him at SummerSlam, he first has another massive test in front of him: CM Punk at Night of Champions.

But before that blockbuster clash, Cena has to get through another old foe: R-Truth. Thus, it's clear that despite his threats to "ruin wrestling" and the mixed reception his heel run continues to get in both kayfabe and non-kayfabe dimensions, Cena is indeed working his butt off for the WWE Universe. Of course, polarizing reactions have defined Cena's 20+ year career in WWE.

Nonetheless, this Friday on SmackDown, John Cena faces R-Truth—now known again by his real name, Ron Killings—a man who has been gunning for him ever since his shocking WWE return at Money in the Bank. Killings had a brief program with Cena leading up to the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. At that point, R-Truth still considered Cena his "childhood hero," but Cena's detestable actions on that night seem to have disillusioned him.

In reality, he was shockingly released right after this show, resulting in swift, intense, and unprecedented fan backlash. WWE brought him back just days later, and he immediately targeted John Cena and Logan Paul, costing them in their tag match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. Reportedly, Killings demanded to shed the once-lovable goofball persona that endeared him to fans and had fueled his return, and decided to go on a serious run once again in WWE.

Since then, Killings has been attacking Cena from behind with a serious, almost unsettling edge. He blindsided "The Last Real Champion" twice on SmackDown last week while Cena was occupied with the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and more. A showdown between them on SmackDown was inevitable, and it comes with high stakes, despite once again being a non-title match.

This last detail might hint at Triple H potentially concocting a massive upset this week on SmackDown. With CM Punk vs. John Cena looming large at Night of Champions, one has to wonder: What if CM Punk strikes early, costing Cena the match on Friday in a deja vu moment that echoes history? What makes this particularly juicy is the loose alliance seemingly forming between Punk and Ron Killings over the past few days.

Could WWE repeat one of its most iconic scenes on SmackDown with John Cena and CM Punk?

On an episode of RAW in Las Vegas back in 2011, R-Truth pinned John Cena after interference from none other than CM Punk. Moments later, Punk sat cross-legged at the top of the ramp and delivered the infamous Pipebomb promo, one of the most iconic and industry-shaking moments in WWE history.

Now, in 2025, it’s not hard to imagine WWE echoing that moment. Cena once again faces Truth. CM Punk once again lurks. And if Punk interferes, costing Cena the match just a week before Night of Champions, he could replicate that legendary image: sitting on the ramp, perhaps even delivering another scorching promo to rattle Cena even further before their match next Saturday. This would come almost 14 years to the day after the night he dropped The Pipebomb.

At Money in the Bank 2011, just a few weeks thence, CM Punk had handed John Cena perhaps the biggest loss of his career. Could that repeat itself at Night of Champions, too? Because here's the thing: this feud is not just about the Undisputed Championship. It’s about legacy, pride, and psychological warfare between two men who know each other inside and out.

It is also about how Punk is attempting to bring back the old John Cena—the one fans loved and hated just as they do now, but also the one who never strayed from the path of virtue. Because deep down, CM Punk knows that man still exists, and he may be the man to force him back out.

