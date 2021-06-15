"Please don't do that"- John Cena Sr. disagrees with WWE's booking of Roman Reigns

John Cena Sr. would rather see someone else face Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 instead of Rey Mysterio.

Reigns has attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dominik and Rey Mysterio in recent weeks on SmackDown. WWE announced after the latest episode of SmackDown that Rey Mysterio will battle the Universal Champion inside Hell in a Cell on June 20.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father made it clear that he is a big fan of Rey Mysterio. However, due to their difference in size, he does not believe the 175-pound star is the right person to challenge the 265-pound Tribal Chief:

“Please don’t do that,” John Cena Sr. said. “Oh, come on. I think the world of Rey Rey, I really do. Rey Mysterio, I love the man, I really do. He’s kind to me every time I see him, very cordial, very polite. You’re putting a man that has technical skills in with a monster. Why? Give Reigns someone to wrestle.”

Roman Reigns' next opponent is no stranger to facing superstars who have a significant size advantage over him. Some of Rey Mysterio's most notable WWE matches came against the 299-pound Undertaker (Royal Rumble 2010) and 286-pound Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series 2019).

Who could Roman Reigns have faced instead of Rey Mysterio?

WWE has repeatedly teased a possible match between Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jimmy Uso, in recent weeks on SmackDown.

John Cena Sr. believes Reigns facing Jey Uso or Jimmy Uso would be more appealing than a match against Rey Mysterio:

“You know what, it’s David and Goliath,” he added. “That’s what it is. The Tribal Chief will take him like a pu pu platter and ploy, and play and toy like a cat with a mouse. I would rather see one of The Usos face him. I would pay [to see that], that’s a good match.”

Jey Uso unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell 2020. He now acknowledges Reigns as The Tribal Chief and works as his right-hand man.

By contrast, Jimmy Uso has refused to listen to instructions from his cousin since returning to WWE television after WrestleMania 37. Unlike Jey, Jimmy has not yet faced Reigns in a one-on-one match since the Tribal Chief storyline began last year.

