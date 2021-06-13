Roman Reigns accepts Rey Mysterio's challenge to a match inside Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns received a huge shock on this week's episode of SmackDown, when Rey Mysterio decided to take the fight to him. The luchadore, who is currently one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, attacked Reigns with a kendo stick.

The WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion brutally attacked Dominik Mysterio last week, and Rey was looking for revenge.

Before he proceeded with his attack, Rey Mysterio challenged Roman Reigns to a match inside Hell in a Cell, a challenge which went unanswered. Reigns has now issued a response.

Speaking through his special counsel Paul Heyman on Talking Smack, Roman Reigns has accepted Rey Mysterio's challenge and will face him inside Hell in a Cell on Father's Day:

"An agreived father. Mourning over the beating that his son took at the hands of the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, the undisputed, uncontroverted Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and now Rey Mysterio wants his revenge on Father's Day! Oh my God! You can't write it any better than this. Rey Mysterio coming for revenge against Roman Reigns on Fathers Day, locked inside Hell in a Cell! and just for the simple fact that that is a hook, that is a lure, that is a seduction, that will entice anyone to understand, "I get this story! and I want to see it go down!". As special counsel to the Tribal Chief, the Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. I, Paul Heyman, hereby inform the public that I am authorized to accept Rey Mysterio's challenge against Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell!" said Heyman.

This battle will be one focusing around the theme of family. Who will prevail? Will Rey Mysterio avenge his son? Or will Roman Reigns show the dominance of the Bloodline?

What does this mean for Roman Reigns' cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso?

In the weeks leading up to Hell in a Cell, many expected to see a family feud between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jimmy Uso, with Jey being left confused on the sidelines.

There were some unresolved issues within the family, especially as it looked as though Jimmy Uso refused to step in line. Many in the WWE Universe expected this to lead up to a match between Reigns and Jimmy at Hill in a Cell.

However, seeing how things have developed, it looks like Jimmy and Jey will not be having a match next Sunday.

There is still time for WWE to come up with something for The Usos, or perhaps they will play a pivotal role in Reigns' match.

What do you think will happen at Hell in a Cell? Do you think Rey Mysterio could unseat the Head of the Table? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun