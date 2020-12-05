John Cena Sr recently sat down for an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF. On the most recent segment of the interview posted on YouTube, John Cena Sr was asked about his thoughts on the AEW product.

John Cena Sr opens up about his thoughts on AEW

John Cena Sr revealed that he was a fan of the AEW product. He felt that their product was taking things back to the days of "wrasslin". Cena Sr also had praise for Tony Khan and what he's done with AEW:

"I do like AEW. I do very much whenever I have a chance. My schedule doesn't permit me to watch a lot of wrestling shows anymore. I try to catch WWE. I try to catch AEW and New Japan. I'll tell you that AEW has produced a product that I think has brought us back to the old days of wrasslin. There are some storylines in there but even they now are starting to go a little bit too far... a lot of blood."

"My opinion is simply this. There is a time and a place for everything and I don't think you need as much as what's being done. I think some of these matches now, even in WWE and New Japan Pro, they're going to the extreme. However, I do like AEW's product. I think that Tony Khan is really onto something. I think if he continues with the way he's going to go, everybody predicted that he won't last longer than 90 days and he's fooled them all and he's fooled them all because of the quality of the product and the storylines."

AEW have made some big moves recently with Sting making his debut earlier this week on the 'Winter Is Coming' episode of Dynamite. We also saw Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW World Championship. Omega then scampered from the building with Don Callis of IMPACT Wrestling at his side. Omega is set to appear on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday, possibly to explain his actions.

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020

Considering John Cena Sr is an AEW fan, one can't help but wonder if his multiple-time WWE world champion son also keeps up with the product?

