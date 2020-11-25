Otis has had quite the year in the WWE. He won the MITB briefcase but things soon started going against him. Mandy Rose was sent over to RAW, soon followed by his best friend Tucker.

Tucker then turned on Otis at the Hell In A Cell PPV, costing him his match against The Miz and in turn his Money In The Bank contract.

John Cena Sr reveals if Otis can become the next Dusty Rhodes

John Cena Sr was recently a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, John Cena Sr was asked about SmackDown star Otis and whether Otis could possibly become the next Dusty Rhodes. Cena Sr felt that the best thing for Otis would be to just be himself instead of trying to emulate the late great Dusty Rhodes:

I've watched Otis. I've seen Otis. You know, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But I'll tell you this, there will only ever be one Dusty Rhodes and I'm telling you, Otis, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate anybody but you. You think you can do what Dusty did, you think you might be another Dusty Rhodes... wash your mouth, wash your hair, take a shower, be who you are. My answer is, never. I think he's got a good character. I think he's... yeah he's good. Don't try to be anybody but yourself.

John Cena Sr went on to talk about Dusty Rhodes and how Dusty will forever have a place in his heart because he was such an incredible performer:

Advertisement

All I'm going to say is this, there is a place in my heart for Dusty Rhodes. There will only ever be one Dusty Rhodes. As much as they tried to humiliate that man with the polka dots, he showed everybody who was the real star. He went out and did his s**t and he made it work. Dusty, god bless you. Cody, god bless you. All the Rhodes family, is a family, the whole bunch of them. Don't even try to bring him [Otis] to that level because no one can ever get to that level and nobody will ever be at that level.

Otis was a part of the SmackDown men's team at Survivor Series where he was eliminated by Braun Strowman.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling