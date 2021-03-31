John Cena Sr. reveals which WrestleMania 37 matches he's excited to see [Exclusive]

John Cena Sr. was a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted earlier today. During the interview, Cena Sr. gave his take on the match card for WrestleMania 37 and which matches he was looking forward to the most.

WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights, on April 10 and 11. The event will emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

During his appearance on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. was asked about his thoughts on the WrestleMania 37 match card. Cena Sr. thought this year's WrestleMania card wasn't perfect, but he did name two matches that piqued his interest:

"There's not a whole lot that turns me on for WrestleMania. I'm looking forward to the Lashley match, with McIntyre. I just hope that Lashley retains the title. I did a couple of shows on the indie side with Bobby Lashley. I have nothing but good words for that gentleman. He's a true professional. I think Bobby has finally reached the point that he deserves. It's been a long time coming for Bobby Lashley. I think he's great in the role they have him in now. That's one of the matches I really can't wait to see."

"I'm not too sure about the match with Roman Reigns. That will be something to take a close look at. That's something I'm interested in seeing. When I look at the WrestleMania lineup, it's just an okay card."

John Cena Sr. wants to see Roman Reigns retain at WrestleMania

John Cena Sr. also gave his prediction for the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

John Cena's father thinks Roman Reigns will retain the Universal Championship and added that taking the title off Reigns at the moment would be a mistake:

Advertisement

"I think Roman Reigns will still have that belt. I get that feeling. I don't know if something's gonna happen in between where Bryan may not be able to compete and then it's a two way, which is what I like to see but you never know, Vince and WWE are really good at throwing swerves. I think it would be a mistake to put that belt on Bryan."

"He [Roman] is an outstanding athlete and they've put him in a great position now, he's got a great mouthpiece there and everything is working out just well."

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan on the second night of this year's WrestleMania event.

Do you agree with John Cena Sr.'s thoughts on the WrestleMania 37 card? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.