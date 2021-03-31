John Cena Sr. talks Brock Lesnar's rumored backstage issues with John Cena

John Cena Sr. opened up on the rumored backstage heat between John Cena and Brock Lesnar during his exclusive appearance on UnSKripted.

He was asked about the rumored backstage issues between his son John Cena and former WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. Cena Sr. had the following to say in response:

"I don't know that. I'm not privy to that. If there is, that's a surprise. I can't answer your question 'cause I don't know anything about it."

Brock Lesnar and John Cena reportedly had backstage heat when both were regular acts on WWE TV

Sources stated that Brock Lesnar wasn't a big fan of John Cena during The Beast's first stint with WWE. It was also said that Brock Lesnar went out of his way to bad-mouth Cena to Vince McMahon on several occasions.

Stories from behind the scenes say that Lesnar was not a fan of a young, up-and-coming Cena. One source stated:

“Brock absolutely positively hated and detested John Cena! Lesnar reportedly bad-mouthed Cena to Vince McMahon many times, especially anytime Cena was doing something being perceived as positive."

John Cena had nothing but praise for Lesnar when asked about him in an interview:

"I genuinely think he has a good understanding of who he is. I think he's the best at when he needs to be dominant, he's the best in situations of jeopardy. He makes people better. He still has a mystique about him that will draw eyeballs to watch him and when he does he never disappoints."

Brock Lesnar and John Cena engaged in a bunch of feuds during the former's two WWE stints. Cena lost a WWE title match to Lesnar at Backlash 2003. The duo also feuded in 2012 when Lesnar made his return to WWE and targeted Cena right away. This led to a brutal outing at Extreme Rules 2012 with Cena emerging victorious.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena's most memorable match took place at SummerSlam 2014 where The Beast squashed Cena to win the WWE Championship. The performance established Lesnar as a legitimate unstoppable monster on WWE TV.