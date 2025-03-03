John Cena subtly told us he was going to turn heel in WWE last year; what we missed

John Cena has left the world talking with his massive heel turn against Cody Rhodes to close WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and is now set to challenge the American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

While Cena's heel turn was unexpected, he did subtly tease it in an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year. The Franchise Player stated that at some point in life, every human turns heel, teasing a potential heel turn for the first time in his career.

Not only that, but when he was asked about a potential moment when both him and The Rock were heels in WWE, the 16-time World Champion stated that it was tough to be free of mistakes and that some decisions are made outside the 'value system'.

"The weird thing is that’s supposed to happen. Like, if you think of the course of human life, no one is perfect right? And it’s very tough each day to wake up and live a good life. It’s tough to be mistake-free. So that’s like human trajectory. We all go through patches where we make decisions against our value system. We all turn heel at one point. It’s just the matter if you see the light," stated John Cena.

John Cena's heel turn has already ended up being a nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Champion. With his retirement tour stretching throughout 2025, it will be interesting to see if more stars feel the wrath of a corporate Cena.

John Cena left a number of questions unanswered during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference

The Men's Elimination Chamber match winner, John Cena, made an appearance at the post-show press conference following his sudden heel turn on Cody Rhodes. While there would have been a number of questions about his decision, the Franchise Player just dropped the mic and left without uttering a word.

Cena's next appearance is now awaited to get answers about his decision to turn heel for the first time in his career. Time will tell when the 16-time World Champion will address his massive decision.

