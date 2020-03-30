John Cena takes a dig at Bray Wyatt's past ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match

John Cena has taken a dig at Bray Wyatt's past ahead of their WrestleMania 36 clash.

The two men will square-off in a rematch from WrestleMania 30.

John Cena facing-off against Bray Wyatt

Ahead of their highly-awaited clash at WrestleMania 36, John Cena and Bray Wyatt have been taking constant digs at each other on social media and have certainly hyped up their WrestleMania rematch to an extent, at least.

Cena, known for his popular, without context Instagram posts, took to social media once again and took a dig at Wyatt by posting a throwback photo of the latter from his days as a member of The Nexus.

Cena takes a dig at Wyatt by posting an image of Husky Harris

During the initial days of his WWE career, Bray Wyatt started out as a member of The Nexus alongside the likes of Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Michael Mcgillicutty and CM Punk.

However, after his stint as a member of the faction, Wyatt was repackaged as the leader of The Wyatt Family and prior to his upcoming match against John Cena, the latter has now taken a dig at the former Husky Harris.

Cena took to Instagram and posted a picture of Harris, of course, without context and caption and judging by it, the post was clearly a direct dig at Wyatt.

Come WrestleMania 36, Wyatt will look to seek revenge over Cena for his WrestleMania 30 defeat and it remains to be seen what The Fiend has in store for the event. However, one thing that we do know Wyatt has been teasing is the debut of a new mask for 'Mania 36.