John Cena vs. CM Punk: Nick Aldis to make shocking announcement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring Night of Champions twist

John Cena and CM Punk are set to go head-to-head one final time at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, there is a chance that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could introduce a big twist for the event, adding a stipulation to the match.

Aldis could make the bout a 'Loser leaves SmackDown' contest. Ever since he turned heel, Cena has continuously talked about leaving with the Undisputed WWE Championship when he retires. One of the focal points of Cena's current feud with CM Punk is that Punk has already done what Cena wants to do. The Second City Saint left the WWE as the WWE Champion after Money in the Bank 2011.

Aldis could take notice that both Punk and Cena are disrespecting the championship at stake by continuously discussing the idea of leaving with it. Aldis could emphasize that titles are won with the intent of defending them, not walking away with them, leaving the fans disappointed.

Following this behaviour from both Punk and Cena, Aldis could make a shocking announcement on this upcoming episode of SmackDown. He could add a 'Loser Leaves' stipulation to the match since both stars have shown keen interest in leaving during their past interactions. This ensures the choice of 'leaving' is taken out of their hands, and the loser has no option to return.

While the possibility of such a twist is far-fetched, it'll be interesting to see if this happens and how the fans react to it.

John Cena makes a heartfelt comment ahead of his WWE retirement

The Cenation Leader shocked the wrestling world with his announcement at last year's Money in the Bank PLE. He announced that 2025 will be his final year in pro wrestling as an active performer. With his retirement now only a few months away, Cena made a heartfelt comment during a recent public appearance.

John Cena was present at the FAN EXPO Dallas 2025 and was being interviewed. During the event, Cena said that he loves wrestling more than he loves acting. He also claimed that he is ready to face any consequences in the movie industry for making this statement.

"To be honest, I love wrestling so much more [than acting]. There's no denying the magic in an arena for a live WWE broadcast. And I'm fine saying that. If that knocks me out of the movie business, I'll be accountable for saying that," Cena said.

It's great to see John Cena break character to accept his love for professional wrestling.

