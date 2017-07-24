John Cena vs. Rusev - Flag Match, WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

An exciting end to a very special match format saw John Cena triumph over Rusev.

John Cena and Rusev face off in an epic Flag Match

The match began as Rusev tried to go straight for the flag but Cena caught him in a headlock. Rusev replied with a massive slam into the corner sending Cena down to the canvas. Rusev went for the flag but John Cena caught him and threw him down from the ropes. Rusev caught Cena in an electric chair as he went for the US flag and the Bulgarian Brute continued to attack Cena.

Cena got caught in a clothesline and hit the canvas hard. Rusev started with some taunts and then knocked his head into the turnbuckle. Rusev went for the flag yet again but Cena caught him by the feet and brought him down.

Rusev hit Cena with a DDT before Cena caught him with a big shoulder. Cena connected with the Five Knuckle Shuffle but failed to hit the Attitude Adjustment. Rusev yet again went for the flag but Cena climbed up the post and threw Rusev down before his leg drop was reversed it into a powerbomb from Rusev. Rusev went up the ropes and got his flag down from the post. Cena hit Rusev with a big drop kick as the flag was thrown away. Cena performed an Attitude Adjustment and climbed up his side of the ring. Rusev caught Cena on the ropes and tried for a powerbomb but Cena reversed it into a roll up followed by an STF.

Rusev lay on the canvas as Cena climbed the ropes and took down the American flag but was taken down with a dropkick from Rusev. Rusev began to walk to the stage but Cena defused the situation by throwing his opponent onto the steel steps.

Cena was on his way to the stage to get the victory by planting his flag but Rusev hit him with the now dismantled steps. Cena and Rusev bring the fight onto the stage but Cena's big dive off the podium was blocked by Rusev as both men went down.

Rusev then started to set up a couple of tables beside the American podium before smashing Cena's head into the podium. Rusev went for an Attitude Adjustment onto the tables but was countered by Cena. Both men fall to the ramp before Cena crawled up the ramp with the flag in his hands, heading up to the podium. Rusev caught Cena in an accolade as the audience booed the Bulgarian on. Rusev picked up the flag and slowly got closer to the podium but was caught by Cena before he could secure the victory. Cena reversed Rusev's submission, picked him up in a fireman's carry and hit the Attitude Adjustment onto the two tables from the podium. Cena plants his flag on the podium and wins the match.

Result: John Cena def. Rusev