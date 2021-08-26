"No way am I gonna call him" - John Cena on asking WWE legend to return to the company

John Cena has stated that he will not pressure The Rock to return to WWE as The People's Champ has earned the right to come back when he wants to.

Cena, who recently returned to WWE for a feud with Roman Reigns, believes that The Rock is a fan of the company and is one of the greatest performers of all time.

In a recent interview with ET Online, the 16-time World Champion stated that he would not bring The Rock to the WWE and said it should be his decision.

"He's earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I'm gonna talk to him about something, it's not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself," said John Cena.

The Rock's last appearance in WWE came in 2019 when he returned for SmackDown's 20th Anniversary show. He featured in a segment with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin.

John Cena's recent return to WWE

At last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, John Cena returned to WWE following Roman Reigns' match with Edge.

WWE announced the "Summer of Cena" tour, where the 16-time world champion wrestled in several live events. He also set up a feud with Reigns, culminating in a match between the two at last weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Cena came close several times to securing his 17th world title in WWE but ultimately came up short against The Tribal Chief, who retained his Universal Championship. After the pay-per-view went off the air, Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Alan John